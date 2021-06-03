PREVIOUS|
Deals

Dell sale knocks $240 off a 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor

Looks like a solid deal for those wanting a 27-inch gaming monitor

Jun 3, 2021

10:00 AM EDT

0 comments

If you’re looking to pick up a gaming monitor for your PC but don’t want to break the bank, Dell has a 27-inch, 1440p panel on sale for $499 ($240 off).

Spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘[FREEWAY],’ the LED-backlit LCD IPS panel should be a great option for gamers as well as those using their gaming PCs to work from home. I fall into that latter camp and, while I don’t have the Dell monitor, I have a similar 27-inch LCD panel that has been a blessing for productivity (I can comfortably open so many windows!).

However, [FREEWAY] also notes that customers can apply coupon code ‘$15OFF$199+‘ to get an additional $15 off the monitor, bringing the price down to $484.99. Plus, customers who use the code will get two percent back from Rakuten.

Whether you use the coupon or not, the deal is pretty solid for what looks to be a decent monitor. You can head to Dell’s website to check it out, or read on for the technical specs:

  • 2560 x 1440p resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio
  • Up to 165Hz refresh rate
  • LED-backlit LCD IPS panel, 27-inch
  • 1ms grey-to-grey response time
  • 2z HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort
  • 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • Support for over 1 billion colours
  • 400 cd/m² brightness

Source: Dell, RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

May 5, 2021

12:07 PM EDT

Dell PC driver update contained high-level security flaw

Deals

May 26, 2021

4:12 PM EDT

Rogers offering iPhone 12 for $1/month financing with trade-in

Deals

May 12, 2021

5:21 PM EDT

Dell Canada offering 48-hour sale with discounts on laptops, desktops, accessories and more

News

Mar 9, 2021

3:03 PM EST

Win a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip Bundle

Comments