Dell sale knocks $240 off a 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor

If you’re looking to pick up a gaming monitor for your PC but don’t want to break the bank, Dell has a 27-inch, 1440p panel on sale for $499 ($240 off).
Spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘[FREEWAY],’ the LED-backlit LCD IPS panel should be a great option for gamers as well as those using their gaming PCs to work from home. I fall into that latter camp and, while I don’t have the Dell monitor, I have a similar 27-inch LCD panel that has been a blessing for productivity (I can comfortably open so many windows!).
However, [FREEWAY] also notes that customers can apply coupon code ‘$15OFF$199+‘ to get an additional $15 off the monitor, bringing the price down to $484.99. Plus, customers who use the code will get two percent back from Rakuten.
Whether you use the coupon or not, the deal is pretty solid for what looks to be a decent monitor. You can head to Dell’s website to check it out, or read on for the technical specs:
- 2560 x 1440p resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio
- Up to 165Hz refresh rate
- LED-backlit LCD IPS panel, 27-inch
- 1ms grey-to-grey response time
- 2z HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Support for over 1 billion colours
- 400 cd/m² brightness
Source: Dell, RedFlagDeals
