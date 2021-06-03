Bell partners with Amazon Web Services to support 5G innovation

Bell has entered into an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support 5G innovation across the country.
The Montreal-based carrier says the partnership will modernize the digital experience for customers by leveraging AWS capabilities like machine learning and analytics.
Bell and AWS will offer AWS Wavelength Zones on Bell’s 5G network to allow for efficient 5G multi-access edge computing (MEC). AWS Wavelength will allow developers to build ultra-low-latency applications for mobile users.
The carrier says it will use AWS technologies to create new consumer and business applications faster and also enhance how its voice, wireless, television and internet subscribers engage with Bell services and content such as streaming video.
“Bell’s partnership with AWS further heightens both our 5G network leadership and the Bell customer experience with greater automation, enhanced agility and streamlined service options,” said Bell CEO Mirko Bibic in a statement.
Bell launched its 5G network in June 2020 and recently expanded the service to more communities in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba.
Source: Bell
