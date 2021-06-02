Save up to $500 on Surface Pro 7 bundles with Type Cover and Surface Pen

Some Microsoft Surface Pro 7 configurations are on sale, both on Microsoft’s online store and at Best Buy.
To start, Microsoft has a nearly $200 discount on one Surface Pro 7 model and nearly $400 off another. Unfortunately, the deals only appear to be applicable to the ‘Platinum’ colour — fans of the ‘Black’ Surface Pro 7 are out of luck. You can view the configurations and pricing below:
- Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD – $999.99 (save $199.01)
- Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD – $1,199 (save $400)
Best Buy has the same configurations in different colours, but strangely both are the same $1,199.99 price, and the 256GB model isn’t listed as on sale. You can view all of Best Buy’s Surface Pro 7 options here.
Alternatively, Microsoft and Best Buy are offering $500 off a Surface Pro 7 bundle that includes the Pro Type Cover and Surface Pen accessories.
With Microsoft, the bundle includes the Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, the ‘Black’ Pro Type Cover and a Surface Pen. The bundle starts at $1,347.98 (save $500). When you click through to ‘Build Your Bundle,’ Microsoft offers a choice between the ‘Platinum’ or ‘Black’ Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pen. Microsoft’s bundle will be available until June 17th.
Best Buy has a similar bundle, although the pricing is slightly different. Customers can pick between the Surface Pro 7 in ‘Black’ with an i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and matching Type Cover and Surface Pen for $1,369.99 or the same bundle but all in ‘Platinum/Blue’ for $1,399.99. Either way, you save $500 according to Best Buy. Like Microsoft, Best Buy’s discounts run until June 17th.
Both offers are pretty great if you’re looking for a solid 2-in-1 Windows 10 device, and $500 in savings is hard to beat. If you’re a student looking to gear up for your next year of school, this could be a good option.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments