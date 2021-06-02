PREVIOUS|
News

Cogeco receives funding to bring high-speed internet to two regions in Quebec

The funding will be used to bring connectivity to 4,340 households

Jun 2, 2021

11:54 AM EDT

0 comments

Cogeco

Cogeco is receiving $31.7 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Haut-Saint-François RCM and the Val-Saint-François RCM in Quebec.

The project aims to bring connectivity to 4,340 households in the regions by September 2022. Funding for the project is being provided under the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.

The government notes that the project will benefit numerous municipalities including Bury, Newport, Weedon, Westbury, Ascot Corner, Stoke, Richmond and more. The full list of municipalities can be found here.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Canadians to high-speed Internet has never been more important,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, the minister of agriculture and agri-food, in a news release.

“With this announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in every corner of the province.”

Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada. The initiative is made possible by a total investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec.

The two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September of next year.

Source: ISED

Related Articles

Business

May 20, 2021

4:40 PM EDT

Government invests $7.7 million to bring high-speed internet to southwestern Ontario

News

May 10, 2021

2:24 PM EDT

Cogeco receives funding to bring high-speed internet to Laurentides region in Quebec

News

Jun 2, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

Bell receives funding to bring high-speed internet to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

News

May 10, 2021

9:19 AM EDT

Cogeco, Sogetel receive funding to bring high-speed internet to Centre-du-Québec

Comments