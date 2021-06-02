Cogeco receives funding to bring high-speed internet to two regions in Quebec

Cogeco is receiving $31.7 million in funding to bring high-speed internet to the Haut-Saint-François RCM and the Val-Saint-François RCM in Quebec.
The project aims to bring connectivity to 4,340 households in the regions by September 2022. Funding for the project is being provided under the Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed initiative.
The government notes that the project will benefit numerous municipalities including Bury, Newport, Weedon, Westbury, Ascot Corner, Stoke, Richmond and more. The full list of municipalities can be found here.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Canadians to high-speed Internet has never been more important,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, the minister of agriculture and agri-food, in a news release.
“With this announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in every corner of the province.”
Operation High Speed aims to give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada. The initiative is made possible by a total investment of $826.3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec.
The two levels of government hope to reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September of next year.
Source: ISED
