Apple TV app is now available on Android TV devices

Apple has launched its Apple TV app on Android TV devices.
The tech giant confirmed the news on Twitter following Nvidia’s announcement that the Apple TV app has launched on its Shield TV platform.
This means that you can access Apple’s entertainment app on all modern devices that run Android TV OS, including streaming sticks and TVs.
Introducing a new member to our streaming roster. The Apple TV app is now available on #AndroidTV devices.
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 1, 2021
Speaking to 9to5Google, a Google representative also confirmed that any non-operator-tier Android TV device running 8.0 Oreo or higher can run Apple TV. Previously, Apple TV only ran on a few Android TV-powered devices, like select Sony Bravia TVs.
Over the past several months, Apple has been greatly expanding the availability of Apple TV, including bringing the app to PlayStation and Xbox consoles and Chromecast last year.
With the Apple TV app, users can access a slew of on-demand movies and shows, as well as original content included with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Source: Apple
