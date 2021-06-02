Google Pixel Buds on sale for $169 at Best Buy until June 17

Best Buy Canada has the Google Pixel Buds (2020) on sale for $70 off, bringing the true-wireless (TWS) earbuds down to just $169.99.
The deal runs until June 17th and is a great opportunity for anyone considering picking up a pair to do so on the cheap. The Pixel Buds typically cost $239, so about $170 isn’t a bad price.
Best Buy Canada has the ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Quite Mint’ and ‘Almost Black’ colours available and all of them are on sale. As a reminder, only the buds themselves have different colours — the charging case is white no matter which colour you choose.
You can view the discounted Google Pixel Buds on Best Buy’s website.
Those interested in learning more about the Google Pixel Buds can check out MobileSyrup‘s review here.
