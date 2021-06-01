PlayStation Plus and Now subscriptions are 25 percent off in Canada

Last week, PlayStation kicked off its major ‘Days of Play’ sale to offer discounts on more than 400 PS4 and PS5 games.
Now, the company has added the following deals on its PlayStation Plus and Now subscriptions to the Days of Play promotion:
- 25 percent off a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership — $51.99 (regularly $69.99)
- 20 percent off a three-month PlayStation Now membership — $27.99 (regularly $34.99)
- 25 percent off a 12-month PlayStation Now membership — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
You can claim these deals at the following retailers:
- Amazon — PlayStation Plus/PlayStation Now
- Best Buy — PlayStation Plus/PlayStation Now
- EB Games — PlayStation Plus/PlayStation Now
- The Source — PlayStation Plus/PlayStation Now
- Walmart — PlayStation Plus/PlayStation Now
It’s worth noting that Costco members can save a bit more; the wholesale giant is offering them a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for $46.99 and a 12-month PlayStation Now subscription for $54.99.
The Days of Play sales end on June 9th.
Via: @Lbabinz
