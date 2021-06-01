iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a massive 4,352mAh battery

The iPhone 13 series is on track for a late-September release, and according to a report from reputable leaker L0vetodream, the smartphones will feature considerably larger battery capacity.
Each year, Apple adds several new power-hungry features to its devices, and for the iPhone 13 series, Apple is rumoured to bring a 120Hz ProMotion display to the smartphone, which might explain the need for a bigger battery.
Here are the battery statistics for the iPhone 13 series, as compared to the current iPhone 12 series, according to L0vetodream:
- iPhone 12 mini — 2,227mAh/iPhone 13 mini — 2,406mAh (8 percent increase)
- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro — 2,815mAh/iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — 3,095mAh (9.9 percent increase)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3,687mAh/iPhone 13 Pro Max — 4,352mAh (18 percent increase)
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a “bigger battery” rumour regarding iPhone 13 series. Back in January, reports circulated that Apple’s next iPhone would be thicker than the iPhone 12, indicating the devices likely feature a larger battery.
Further, through Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we learned that all four iPhone 13 models would feature larger batteries thanks to Apple integrating the SIM card slot with the motherboard and shrinking Face ID hardware components.
Source: @L0vetodream
