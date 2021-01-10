iPhone 13 rumoured to be thicker than the iPhone 12 with a smaller notch

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 is rumoured to be similar in design to the iPhone 12, according to a new report from Japanese publication Mac Otakara.
The report, which cites sources within the Chinese supply chain, states that there will likely only be a few changes between the design of the iPhone 13 and its predecessor.
For instance, the height and width of the lineup is expected to remain the same, with the only change being the thickness increasing by around 0.26mm. The size of the rear camera unit is expected to increase by 0.9mm.
The report says that Apple is going to shift to a design that “covers the entire camera unit with sapphire glass.” The lenses are also rumoured to be similar to the design of the 2020 iPad Pro with a thick camera bump that sticks out a little less.
The Japanese publication notes that the iPhone 13 Pro may feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization, which is a feature that was only included in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Further, the TrueDepth camera is expected to get narrower mainly because the receiver at the top of the device will be shifted closer to the edge. This indicates that the phone could feature a thinner notch.
Recent rumours have suggested that Apple reportedly plans to expand the LiDAR sensor to the entire iPhone 13 series. It’s currently unknown if Apple will return to its traditional September iPhone launch window in 2021, but we’ll likely learn more as additional leaks and rumours surface.
Source: Mac Otakara Via: MacRumors
