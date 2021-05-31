Telus expands ‘Tech for Good’ program across Canada

Telus has partnered with March of Dimes Canada to expand its ‘Tech for Good’ program to help support Canadians with disabilities.
The Tech for Good program provides people with disabilities access to assistive technologists at March of Dimes Canada who have specialized knowledge about accessibility barriers and assistive technologies for mobile devices.
Telus notes that the program offers customized recommendations, training, and support. Available support includes personalized, virtual one-on-one assessment, assistive technology training based on an individuals’ needs
The Vancouver-based national carrier first launched the program in Alberta and British Columbia in 2018 and is now expanding it across Canada.
“The global health emergency has demonstrated the critical importance of digital accessibility, particularly for citizens with disabilities,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“Through our Tech for Good program, and in collaboration with March of Dimes Canada, the Telus team is passionate about deploying our technology brilliantly to empower Canadians of all abilities to prosper in our digital world.”
Tech for Good aims to provide equitable access to mobile devices and help people with disabilities to live and work in the digital world.
