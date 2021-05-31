Alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset leaks on Geekbench

While Qualcomm’s rumoured Snapdragon 888+ chipset will likely launch in the coming months, the rumoured system-on-chip (SoC) has made its way to Geekbench under the codename ‘Qualcomm Lahaina.’
The chipset will reportedly feature a single-core score of 1,171 and a 3,704 multi-core score.
The leak, which was first reported by Android Headlines, notes that the Cortex-X1 CPU runs at 3GHz compared to 2.84GHz on the Snapdragon 888.
The benchmark also indicates that the chip features four low-power A55 cores that run at 1.8GHz and three additional Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.4GHz.
The ‘plus’ model will likely run faster than the original variant and will be featured in high-end flagships and gaming handsets.
The Snapdragon 888+ could launch in July and probably make its way to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 flagship. However, due to chip shortages, it’s possible that the processor may not hit the market for a few more months.
To put these scores in context, the Snapdragon 888 featured in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 hits a single-core score of 1,112 and a multi-core score of 3,378.
Source: Android Headline
