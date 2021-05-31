Costco discounts Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (2020) to $799

Costco Canada currently has the Asus VivoBook Flip, a 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop for sale.
The 2-in-1 runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and is available for $799 instead of the regular $999 price tag.
The VivoBook 14 is designed to detect the subtlest finger movements and is also compatible with the ASUS Pen (sold separately). It features a 512GB SSD along with a MicroSD card reader, a USB-C port, a USB 3.2 port and a USB 2.0 port.
For added accessibility, the 2-in-1 also has a fingerprint reader and a multi-gesture touchpad.
Though we here at MobileSyrup haven’t reviewed the Asus VivoBook Flip 14, folks over at PCMag did and gave the laptop a 3.5/5 rating.
The laptop can be ordered online or picked up at a Costco Warehouse. Additionally, Costco is offering free shipping on the laptop, along with a 90-day return policy.
The sale is valid for orders placed between May 31st to June 20th.
To learn more about the deal or to purchase the 2-in-1, click here. It’s worth noting that you need to be a Costco member to view the product’s full pricing and colours and also to purchase it.
Image credit: Costco Canada
Source: Costco Canada
