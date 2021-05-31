PREVIOUS|
Deals

Costco discounts Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (2020) to $799

The 2-in-1 features a fingerprint reader and a multi-gesture touchpad

May 31, 2021

3:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Asus VivoBook Flip 4

Costco Canada currently has the Asus VivoBook Flip, a 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop for sale.

The 2-in-1 runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and is available for $799 instead of the regular $999 price tag.

The VivoBook 14 is designed to detect the subtlest finger movements and is also compatible with the ASUS Pen (sold separately). It features a 512GB SSD along with a MicroSD card reader, a USB-C port, a USB 3.2 port and a USB 2.0 port.

For added accessibility, the 2-in-1 also has a fingerprint reader and a multi-gesture touchpad.

Though we here at MobileSyrup haven’t reviewed the Asus VivoBook Flip 14, folks over at PCMag did and gave the laptop a 3.5/5 rating.

The laptop can be ordered online or picked up at a Costco Warehouse. Additionally, Costco is offering free shipping on the laptop, along with a 90-day return policy.

The sale is valid for orders placed between May 31st to June 20th.

To learn more about the deal or to purchase the 2-in-1, click here. It’s worth noting that you need to be a Costco member to view the product’s full pricing and colours and also to purchase it.

Image credit: Costco Canada

Source: Costco Canada

Related Articles

News

May 12, 2021

1:30 PM EDT

Asus unveils Zenfone 8 with 120Hz AMOLED display

News

Mar 10, 2021

6:15 AM EST

Asus unveils ROG Phone 5 series with up to 18GB of RAM and 144Hz display refresh rate

Deals

Apr 5, 2021

3:37 PM EDT

Costco Canada offers up to 16 percent off on Apple gift cards

News

May 11, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

Asus ROG unveils Zephyrus M16, S17 and new TUF laptops

Comments