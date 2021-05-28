Google rolling out ‘Save to Photos’ button for picture attachments in Gmail

Gmail will soon let you save picture attachments to Photos. The feature started rolling out on May 26th and should be widely available in the next two weeks.
Google detailed the new feature in a ‘Workspace Updates’ blog post. Gmail will start adding a ‘Save to Photos’ button on images attached to emails. When previewing a picture in Gmail, users will also be able to click the three-dot menu button and select ‘Save to Photos.’
Save to Photos joins other image shortcuts including the ‘Add to Drive’ button and the download option.
While a handy addition, it’s also oddly limited. Google says the ‘Add to Photos’ button will only be available for JPEG pictures, although the company indicates support for other formats will come in the future.
Google says the feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers and to users with personal Google Accounts.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
