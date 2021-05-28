PREVIOUS|
News

Google rolling out ‘Save to Photos’ button for picture attachments in Gmail

Oddly, the button will only appear on JPEG images for now

May 28, 2021

12:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Gmail will soon let you save picture attachments to Photos. The feature started rolling out on May 26th and should be widely available in the next two weeks.

Google detailed the new feature in a ‘Workspace Updates’ blog post. Gmail will start adding a ‘Save to Photos’ button on images attached to emails. When previewing a picture in Gmail, users will also be able to click the three-dot menu button and select ‘Save to Photos.’

Save to Photos joins other image shortcuts including the ‘Add to Drive’ button and the download option.

While a handy addition, it’s also oddly limited. Google says the ‘Add to Photos’ button will only be available for JPEG pictures, although the company indicates support for other formats will come in the future.

Google says the feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers and to users with personal Google Accounts.

You can learn more here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

May 14, 2021

12:19 PM EDT

You might have early access to Gmail’s integrated chat feature

News

Feb 12, 2021

7:03 AM EST

Gmail search results to display email address aliases with latest update

News

May 28, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

Google Meet’s May update enhances ‘large-meeting’ experience

Deals

May 26, 2021

1:03 PM EDT

Google’s unlocked Pixel 3 is available for $240 at B&H Photo

Comments