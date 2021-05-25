Twitter reportedly working on new ‘Super Follows’ count display

Twitter is reportedly working on a new ‘Super Follows’ count display ahead of the feature’s imminent launch.
Reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered the new count display. The new Super Follows count will be displayed alongside users’ regular followers count.
Earlier this year, Twitter announced that it’s testing a new Super Follows subscription feature to allow users to charge for their tweets.
Super Follows allow users to get exclusive access to extra content, which could be tweets, deals, community groups or newsletters. The company essentially sees this new feature as a way for creators to receive direct financial support from their fans.
Twitter joins other platforms that have rolled out direct creator payment services, including Patreon, Facebook and YouTube. Twitter was rumoured to be launching a subscription feature for quite some time now, but it’s still unknown when Super Follows will launch.
The social media giant is also reportedly prepping a new paid subscription service called ‘Twitter Blue,’ which will include an undo tweets feature and a bookmark collection feature.
Source: @wongmjane
