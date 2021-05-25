Apple reportedly working on new Mac mini with smaller design and upgraded processor

Building off Mark Gurman’s report from last week that Apple is working on an upgraded Mac mini with a new design, YouTuber Jon Prosser has released new renders based on leaked information.
According to the renders created by Ian Zelbo and shown off on Prosser’s ‘Front Page Tech’ YouTube channel, the new Mac mini is set to look very similar to the current version, only with a smaller overall footprint.
The new version of the tiny computer will also feature a “plexiglass-like” top that sits over its aluminum body. Prosser says that the new Mac mini features the same ports as its current Intel and M1 counterpart, including four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, Ethernet and an HDMI port. The new Mac mini is also expected to feature the next-generation version of Apple’s powerful M1 processor, sometimes referred to in leaks as the M1X
Prosser goes on to say that he’s “heard” Apple is testing a two-tone colour design for the Mac mini that’s similar to the 24-inch iMac (2020)’s. He also claims that it will feature the same MagSafe-like magnetic charging port as the new 24-inch iMac.
Apple launched the M1 version of the Mac mini back in November alongside the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. All three devices retain the same design as their Intel counterparts. While it’s possible Apple could be looking to release a redesign Mac mini, six months after the release of the last new version of the device seems like too short of a timeline. That said, we have heard rumours regarding a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air showing up at this year’s WWDC.
