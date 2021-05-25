PREVIOUS
News

PlayStation to debut 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West PS5 gameplay on May 27

This will be the first gameplay reveal since the game was first shown off last June

May 25, 2021

10:48 AM EDT

0 comments

Horizon Forbidden West

PlayStation will hold a new State of Play presentation on May 27th that’s focused entirely on Horizon Forbidden West.

In a blog post, the company revealed that the show will run for 20 minutes and feature around 14 minutes of gameplay footage.

Forbidden West was announced during Sony’s inaugural PS5 games showcase last June via a cinematic trailer, but since then, we haven’t gotten any new trailers or gameplay teases. The game is a sequel to 2017’s hit PS4 action-adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn.

The State of Play will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 2pm PT/5pm ET, while a “special State of Play Pre-show” will be aired at 9am PT/12pm ET.

It’s important to note that Forbidden West is set to release later this year on both PS4 and PS5, although the State of Play will showcase footage captured directly on PS5.

Forbidden West is one of more than 25 first-party games that are in development for the PS5, PlayStation recently confirmed.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

Deals

May 24, 2021

5:41 PM EDT

Humble Bundle is offering games up to 90 percent off

News

May 12, 2021

6:51 PM EDT

Fall Guys gets cross-platform play with May 13 patch

News

May 12, 2021

1:42 PM EDT

16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors is coming to modern consoles

Deals

May 19, 2021

6:53 PM EDT

PlayStation’s ‘Remasters and Retro’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

Comments