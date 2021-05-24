PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada currently has the 30-inch MSI Optix MAG301CR2, a 200Hz curved gaming monitor, on sale.

This AMD Adaptive-Sync monitor is available for $379 instead of the regular $489 price tag.

The MSI Optix MAG301CR2 features a 1 millisecond (ms) response time that helps eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates. Additionally, the curved gaming monitor is HDR-ready and features true colours to give visuals a more detailed and realistic look.

If you’re looking for a new monitor for your gaming or work from home setup, MSI’s discounted Optix MAG301CR2 is a solid option.

The sale is expected to end on Thursday, May 27th. To learn more about the monitor or to purchase it, click here.

