PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox Series X currently in stock at Amazon

The Series X will likely sell out quickly

May 18, 2021

11:47 AM EDT

0 comments

Xbox series X

You know the drill.

New consoles — whether it’s the Xbox Series X/S or the PlayStation 5 — often sell out quickly, so if you want one, move fast.

The Xbox Series X comes with a single controller at Amazon and costs $600.

This story will be updated when the Series X is no longer in stock.

Source: Amazon

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

News

May 14, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

Microsoft expands Dolby Vision HDR gaming testing on Xbox Series X/S

Features

May 14, 2021

8:08 AM EDT

Gaming industry members talk about representation in video games

News

May 17, 2021

1:46 PM EDT

PS5 and Xbox Series X users will soon be able to play Watch Dogs: Legion in 60fps

Deals

May 17, 2021

7:32 PM EDT

PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games are on sale at Best Buy

Comments