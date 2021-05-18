Telus investing $16 million in Mitis and Lower St. Lawrence in Quebec

Telus is investing $16 million to accelerate the deployment of its PureFibre and 5G networks in Mitis and Lower St. Lawrence in Quebec.
The Vancouver-based national carrier is expanding its 5G network to six additional Lower St. Lawrence communities this year, including the Mitis and Matapédia RCMs, in addition to the municipalities of Rimouski and Matane.
Telus will also deploy its PureFibre network in the Mitis RCM to reach 1,800 additional households and businesses in Grand-Métis, Sainte-Flavie and Sainte-Luce.
“Our 1,400 team members in the Lower St. Lawrence region are committed to actively continuing the deployment of our networks across Quebec,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, the vice-president of Telus consumer solutions and customer experience for Quebec, in a statement.
“As 5G technology evolves, it will make our cities smarter and greener, transform agriculture, improve health care, and accelerate the potential of smart homes and autonomous vehicles.”
In 2022, Telus will collaborate with the government to continue deploying fibre-to-the-home to residences and businesses in Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux and Saint-Narcisse-de-Rimouski.
Telus plans to invest $54 billion in Canada by 2024, including $9 billion in Quebec, mainly in infrastructure and operations.
