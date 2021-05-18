PREVIOUS|
News

First electric Lamborghini will release roughly five years from now

Between now and then, we're going to get four hybrid Lambos

May 18, 2021

11:55 AM EDT

0 comments

Lamborghini is jumping on the electric vehicle (EV) hype train — at some point.

The supercar manufacturer announced today that it’s planning to start releasing hybrid versions of all of its cars by 2024, with the first model coming off the line in 2023. The real news though is that the Italian home of hypercars will release a fully electric car in the second half of this decade.

This is actually pretty exciting since the EV will feature an all-new vehicle design and isn’t based on the existing Lamborghini lineup like its hybrids are. The company even says that the new electric car will be positioned at the top of its segment.

Still, this car is likely five or more years away at this point, so I wouldn’t hold your breath for it. If you do have a ton of cash to burn and you want a slick EV, I’d recommend the Porsche Taycan in blue.Â 

Source: Lamborghini

Related Articles

News

May 11, 2021

12:38 PM EDT

Deathwish Tesla owner caught in backseat while using self-driving feature

News

May 11, 2021

11:42 AM EDT

Subaru’s first EV looks to have the same shape as the Outback crossover

News

May 11, 2021

4:36 PM EDT

GM testing new Hummer EV at cold weather facility in Oshawa, Ontario

News

May 13, 2021

1:56 PM EDT

Porsche begins road testing all-electric Macan

Comments