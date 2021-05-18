12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Mini LED display to blame for extended shipping delay

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the electronic manufacturing industry by disrupting supply chains. We already know Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are all bearing the brunt of global semi-conductor and chip shortages, resulting in limited stock.
Now, according to Bloomberg, Apple might be experiencing similar manufacturing difficulties.
Apple is dealing with supply chain issues with the upcoming iPad Pro (2021), potentially exacerbating an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s high-end expensive tablet.
The new iPad Pro goes on sale in a week, but consumers may not be able to get their hands on one until late July. Additionally, those who pre-ordered the iPad are quoted an expected arrival time of June or July. Bloomberg says that the delay is primarily due to the new 12.9-inch iPad Proâ€™s Mini LED display, where each lighting component is significantly smaller and more intricate than what you’d find in a traditional LCD panel.
According to the report, Apple’s manufacturing partners seem to be having difficulty making the more complex displays in larger quantities.
The latest 11-inch iPad Pro, on the other hand, features a regular LCD display and will not be affected by the issue.
In their most recent earnings call, Apple executives disclosed that they anticipate losing up to $4 billion ($4.8 billion CAD) in sales in the second quarter due to “very, very high” demand in the face of semiconductor shortages.
Source: Bloomberg
