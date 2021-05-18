PREVIOUS
News

Google looks to make its many devices work better together

This ties Chromebooks and Android phones even more closely together

May 18, 2021

2:37 PM EDT

0 comments

At Google I/O 2021, the company showed off several cool functions that allow its products to work better together.

For instance, there’s a new way to share photos quickly between Android smartphones and Chromebooks. One of the other cool features is that people with Google TV and Android TV devices can use their smartphone as a remote. This is similar to how iOS can be used as a remote for the Apple TV and AirPlay-enabled screens.

Digital CarKey is also coming to Android, which will allow more people to use NFC tech to open their cars.

As far as I know, the only cars that work with this are some BMW vehicles, but since it’s a platform-agnostic feature, it should come to more cars in the future since it’s now supported by both Android and iOS.Â Â 

More to come…

Image credit: Google

Related Articles

News

Apr 30, 2021

6:12 PM EDT

Google Meet and Chat to be pre-installed on future Chrome OS devices

Features

May 13, 2021

10:05 AM EDT

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

News

Jun 22, 2020

1:37 PM EDT

Apple letting you use your iPhone as a car key in iOS 14 and 13

Business

May 18, 2021

1:47 PM EDT

Google dives deeper into privacy at I/O 2021

Comments