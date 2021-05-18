Google looks to make its many devices work better together

At Google I/O 2021, the company showed off several cool functions that allow its products to work better together.
For instance, there’s a new way to share photos quickly between Android smartphones and Chromebooks. One of the other cool features is that people with Google TV and Android TV devices can use their smartphone as a remote. This is similar to how iOS can be used as a remote for the Apple TV and AirPlay-enabled screens.
Digital CarKey is also coming to Android, which will allow more people to use NFC tech to open their cars.
As far as I know, the only cars that work with this are some BMW vehicles, but since it’s a platform-agnostic feature, it should come to more cars in the future since it’s now supported by both Android and iOS.Â Â
More to come…
Image credit: Google
Comments