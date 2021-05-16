Here are the Google Pixel 6, Samsung road plan leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so weâ€™ve compiled a list of the past weekâ€™s hottest rumours.
From May 8th to May 14th, we saw a couple of leaks about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Google’s Pixel 6 series.
We’re starting off with the biggest leak of the week. The sometimes reliable Jon Prosser has given us a first look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
The phone will reportedly feature a hole-punch camera on the front and a weird-looking ultra-wide camera bump on the rear. The Pro variant seems to have three shooters, while the other version lacks the third, likely telephoto camera.
Additionally, the handset will probably feature Google’s often-rumoured ‘Whitechapel’ chip, which might explain the smartphone’s dramatic shift in appearance. The change could also signify a revamped camera experience, which would be a great move for Google considering the Pixel 5’s cameras were quite tame.
Samsung
Samsung will reportedly launch three new handsets in late August, including the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
According to the leak, industry insiders say that the launch is “intended to fill the gap of the Galaxy Note phablet series that have been released in August each year.”
A recent leak shows off the Galaxy A22, an upcoming budget device for Samsung. Reportedly, there will be two models, one with 5G and one without.
The A22 with 5G reportedly features a Dimensity 700 chip, and the other device is tipped to come equipped with a Helio G80 processor. Both devices are rumoured to feature a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.4-inch display, though the 4G reportedly sports a HD+ resolution and the other an FHD+ resolution.
Apple
Apple’s purchase of Intel’s smartphone modem division could finally pay off in 2023, as the company might launch its first handset with a custom chip.
