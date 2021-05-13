E3 reveals online portal and app details for global fans to experience this year’s show

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has revealed the online portal and companion mobile app that fans around the world will be able to use to experience the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.
As previously announced, E3 2021 will be an all-digital event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which opens up the show to more people than the historically Los Angeles-based show would allow.
E3 programming will begin on June 7th for a five-day media-only preview ahead of a public opening on June 12th, which will run until the 15th.
The portal and app are not yet live, but when they do launch, they’ll offer a variety of content, including:
- Exhibitor Booths — Each exhibitor will have its own hub for special events, VOD content, key announcements and more
- Forums — Fans will get a dedicated space for online discussion
- Leaderboards — the ESA is encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible through “gamified” show elements that can be collected and displayed
- Lounges — Online gathering spots for all attendees
- Profile Creation — Create your own unique profile within the portal and app
The portal and app will also feature an ‘E3 Live’ broadcast featuring major publisher showcases, press conferences, panels, livestreams and guests. While many publishers are participating in E3, including Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Square Enix, Warner Bros. and Sega, only Ubisoft has so far confirmed a specific date for its keynote — June 12th.
E3 Live will be hosted by Overwatch esports commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, on-camera host/producer Jacki Jing and Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller.
Outside of the portal and app, E3 2021 broadcasts will also be streamed on the official E3 Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels.
It’s worth noting that Geoff Keighley, the Toronto-born creator of The Game Awards, is not producing any content for E3 this year like he’s done in the past. Instead, Keighley is bringing back his ‘Summer Game Fest’ event from last year to offer separate game announcements and reveals. Specific programming has yet to be revealed, but Keighley says Summer Game Fest will kick off sometime in June.
