Fido offering 11GB for $55 and more for a limited time

Rogers’ sub-carrier Fido is offering an extra 3GB with plans for a limited time.Â
These promotions start at $50 for 8GB and include unlimited international text, call display, voicemail, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and Fido Xtra with a new perk every Thursday.
Here are the plans below:
- 8GB for $50 per month
- 11GB for $55 per month
- 13GB for $60 per month
- 15GB for $70 per month
This promotion is available for customers who are looking to bring their own device or for those looking to upgrade their handset.
Additionally, after speaking to a Fido retail sales associate, it seems that some Fido stores (at least in Toronto) are offering an additional $10 off per month on your plan. The sales associate to me that this promotion is also only available for a limited time.
Source: Fido
