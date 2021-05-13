PREVIOUS
Deals

Fido offering 11GB for $55 and more for a limited time

Promotional plans start at $50 for 8GB

May 13, 2021

12:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Rogers’ sub-carrier Fido is offering an extra 3GB with plans for a limited time.Â 

These promotions start at $50 for 8GB and include unlimited international text, call display, voicemail, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and Fido Xtra with a new perk every Thursday.

Here are the plans below:

  • 8GB for $50 per month
  • 11GB for $55 per month
  • 13GB for $60 per month
  • 15GB for $70 per month

This promotion is available for customers who are looking to bring their own device or for those looking to upgrade their handset.

Additionally, after speaking to a Fido retail sales associate, it seems that some Fido stores (at least in Toronto) are offering an additional $10 off per month on your plan. The sales associate to me that this promotion is also only available for a limited time.

Source: Fido

Related Articles

Deals

May 12, 2021

1:06 PM EDT

Fido holding flash sale on iPhone SE (2020), other iPhone models also discounted

Deals

May 11, 2021

3:08 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile offering $40/10GB bring your own device plan

Deals

May 13, 2021

12:05 PM EDT

Koodo offering some customers $60 for 20GB with phone upgrade

Deals

May 12, 2021

12:03 PM EDT

You can get a free smartphone with Freedom’s ‘Absolute Zero’ promotion

Comments