Pre-registration opens for Final Fantasy VII mobile battle royale game beta

Square Enix has opened up pre-registration for the closed beta of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, the first-everÂ Final FantasyÂ battle royale game.
You can pre-register on Google Play until May 28th ahead of the beta period, which runs from June 1st to 7th.
Set 30 years before the events ofÂ Final Fantasy VII,Â The First SoldierÂ unpacks the origins of SOLDIER, the enhanced warrior task force that serves the megacorporation Shinra.
In the game, you’ll play as one of the many SOLDIERs facing off against one another in battle royale-style combat. You can choose between different “classes” like Warrior, Sorcerer and Monk, which all have their own unique traits and abilities.
Additionally, there will be classicÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ monsters to beat and earn XP and Gil from, as well asÂ Final FantasyÂ summons like Ifrit and the series’ classic mountable animal, the Chocobo.
The First SoldierÂ will release worldwide on Android and iOS sometime later this year. A secondÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ mobile game,Â Ever Crisis, will launch in 2022 and offer a retelling of the originalÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ plus its compilation prequels, sequels and spin-offs.
In the meantime, Square Enix is set to releaseÂ Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an enhanced version of last year’sÂ Final Fantasy VII Remake,Â on PlayStation 5 on June 10th. The game includes new story content in the form ofÂ Intermission, which follows originalÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ party member Yuffie — who wasn’t in the baseÂ RemakeÂ experience — as she undergoes a secret mission to infiltrate Shinra.
The final trailer forÂ IntergradeÂ was revealed alongside theÂ First Soldier beta news — check it out below.
Image credit: Square Enix
