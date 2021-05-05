Mass Effect: Legendary Edition gets free box art maker, soundtrack, comics and more

To celebrate the impending launch of BioWare Edmonton’s Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Electronic Arts has released a few free goodies for fans to take advantage of.
Firstly, the company has put out a neat digital box art creation tool that lets you customize theÂ Mass Effect trilogy remaster’s default cover (see below).
The standard cover is a wide-ranging cover that features a helmeted Commander Shepard — rather than going with a male or female variant — and several characters from the series, as well as a blue-and-red look to signify the game’s Paragon and Renegade morality system.
However, the cover creator lets you choose your alignment (Paragon, Renegade or Neutral), and favourite squadmates based on a few different criteria. You can then generate a unique version of the cover based on your choices, which can be downloaded in 4K and even printed if you have the means.
Given that the series is all about decision-making shaping the overarching story, it’s fitting that you can now choose your own cover as well.
Additionally, the trilogy’s four-plus-hour soundtrack is now available for streaming for free on YouTube. You can check it out below:
Alternatively, EA has also made the soundtrack downloadable for free. As a nice touch, the soundtrack, two digital art books, two digital comic books, and a digital lithograph of Shepard’s Normandy spaceship — which were all previously exclusive to the Mass Effect 2 and 3 deluxe editions — can all be downloaded at no cost from this link.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition includes the first three Mass Effect games plus nearly every piece of downloadable content. The game will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 14th.
PC players can take advantage of up to 240fps and 240hz gameplay, while PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will have the option to play at up to 4K/60fps or 1440p/120fps, depending on the setting.
For more onÂ Legendary Edition, check out these breakdowns of the collection’s visual enhancements and gameplay refinements.
Image credit: EA
Comments