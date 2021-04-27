PREVIOUS|
News

Scammers leveraging Rogers outage to target Canadians with fake credits

Some Canadians are receiving fraudulent texts offering them a fake $50 credit

Apr 27, 2021

2:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Scammers are leveraging the recent nationwide Rogers wireless outage to target customers with fake compensation.

Reports on social media indicate that scammers are texting people while posing as the national carrier and claiming to offer a fake $50 credit.

“As you know, last Monday there was a huge outage on our mobile services. To make up for our mistake, we are offering you a credit of $50.00,” the text reads. It then directs users to click on a malicious link.

You can tell that the text is a scam because it spells Rogers with a ‘0’ instead of an ‘O.’ However, it can be easy to miss this because it’s written in capital letters.

Rogers has responded to Twitter users reporting the scam and has said customers should “forward the SMS to SPAM (7726) to allow [its] security team to take a look as well.”

Rogers is giving bill credits equivalent to one day of service to customers affected by the outage. It’s worth noting that this credit is being automatically applied to users’ May bills and that customers don’t have to take any action.

It’s important to only click on links that you know are from an official source and to be wary of scams by looking for spelling errors and other unusual factors.

Related Articles

Features

Mar 18, 2021

1:05 PM EDT

COVID-19 scams continue to target Canadians: here’s how to stay safe online

Business

Apr 15, 2021

6:40 PM EDT

Toronto Police release warning about work from home scam

News

Apr 25, 2021

10:40 AM EDT

Bell made an offer to acquire Shaw before Rogers deal was finalized

Business

May 1, 2020

2:01 PM EDT

Canadians reportedly lost over $1.2 million in COVID-19 scams

Comments