Registration now open for Microsoft Build 2021, event takes place May 25-27

Microsoft has opened up registration for its Build 2021 developer conference. The annual event is taking place from May 25th to May 27th and will be all-virtual.
Microsoft’s website gives some information about what to expect from the conference. “Explore what’s next in tech and the future of hybrid work,” the tech giant notes. The topic makes a lot of sense considering many people have been forced to work from home over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s schedule also confirms 10 speakers, with a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella. The keynote will start at 11:30am ET, with technical sessions starting at 12:30pm ET.
Other speakers include Amanda Silver, Donovan Brown, Kayla Cinnamon, Scott Guthrie, Leslie Richardson, Scott Hanselman, Anna Hoffman, Rajesh Jha, and Kevin Scott
There will also be a developer-focused keynote the following day.
The date of the event was previously revealed by the CTO of Incubations, Donovan Brown.
That moment you go to confirm the dates of #MSBuild and find this! Hey that is me!!! 🙂 Can't wait! Let's do this!!! pic.twitter.com/bBdV9orRpz
— Donovan Brown #BlackLivesMatter (@DonovanBrown) April 1, 2021
