Registration now open for Microsoft Build 2021, event takes place May 25-27

Microsoft Build Keynote will start at 11:30am ET on May 25th

Apr 27, 2021

2:16 PM EDT

Microsoft has opened up registration for its Build 2021 developer conference. The annual event is taking place from May 25th to May 27th and will be all-virtual.

Microsoft’s website gives some information about what to expect from the conference. “Explore what’s next in tech and the future of hybrid work,” the tech giant notes. The topic makes a lot of sense considering many people have been forced to work from home over the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s schedule also confirms 10 speakers, with a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella. The keynote will start at 11:30am ET, with technical sessions starting at 12:30pm ET.

Other speakers include Amanda Silver, Donovan Brown, Kayla Cinnamon, Scott Guthrie, Leslie Richardson, Scott Hanselman, Anna Hoffman, Rajesh Jha, and Kevin Scott

There will also be a developer-focused keynote the following day.

The date of the event was previously revealed by the CTO of Incubations, Donovan Brown.

To register for the virtual event, sign up here.

