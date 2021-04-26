Zoom introduces ‘Immersive View’ to diminish social distancing blues

Zoom is finally launching “Immersive View,” a “more engaging and collaborative way to meet,” six months after announcing the feature at Zoomtopia 2020.
Similar to Microsoft Teams’ Together Mode, Immersive View allows hosts to group video attendees and webinar panelists into a single virtual background, allowing them to connect and collaborate in a unified virtual meeting space.
Sometimes we need a change of scenery, even on Zoom! 🏞️ Now, you can use our new Immersive View to bring people into a scene, like a classroom, fireside chat, or boardroom. #ZoomProTip pic.twitter.com/HGh0bOpBho
— Zoom (@Zoom) April 26, 2021
Zoom’s Immersive View can accommodate up to 25 people in one fun, consistent meeting space, whether you choose a classroom, boardroom, conference auditorium, or your favourite spot to catch up with friends.
The Immersive View option is available to meeting and webinar hosts in the same manner as the Speaker or Gallery View options are available. When Immersive View is activated, hosts may manually position participants in a virtual scene or have it done automatically. For a more realistic environment, hosts can easily move participants around the scene and resize their pictures.
When a host wants to share their screen, the Immersive View feature will be disabled and the shared screen will take its place. When the screen presentation stops, the Immersive View will come up again with all participants in the same spot as they were before.
Immersive View is available for Windows and macOS desktop clients and is enabled by default for all Free and single Pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 or higher. All other account types can enable it via the web portal.
Source: Zoom
Comments