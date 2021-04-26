PREVIOUS|
Twitter launches timeline prompts for COVID-19 vaccine information in Canada

The prompts will direct users to important information such as vaccine safety and eligibility

Apr 26, 2021

1:43 PM EDT

Twitter is rolling out a new prompt in users’ timelines that includes information about COVID-19 vaccines.

The new prompts are rolling out in 16 countries, including Canada. The social media giant says this move aims to provide users with access to the latest vaccine information in their country.

“This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts,” Twitter outlined in a tweet.

The prompts will show up in home timelines and direct users to localized Moments on important topics such as vaccine safety, vaccine eligibility and more.

When users click on the ‘Learn More’ option in the prompt, they’ll be linked to localized Moments. Clicking on the Public Health Canada button will redirect users to the organization’s website.

The new prompts are also rolling out in Brazil, Spain, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, India and more.

Source: Twitter

