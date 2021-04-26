There’s Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney+, Out TV, Britbox, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Britbox, and plenty of other streaming services in Canada, but you might not have heard of Tubi.
Tubi is an American streaming service that’s owned by Fox. The platform is completely free but plays short ad breaks at 12-15 minute intervals, similar to standard TV.
Below is everything coming to Tubi in May:
Tubi starting in May
- 300 (2006) — starring Gerard Butler, Lena Headly, Rodrigo Santoro, and more
- Dumb & Dumber (1994) — starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels
- Horrible Bosses (2011) — starring Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Day, and more
- I Am Legend (2007) — starring Will Smith, Willow Smith, Alice Braga, and more
- Now You See Me (2013) — starring Dave Franco, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruffalo, and more
- Madagascar 3: Europeâ€™s Most Wanted (2012) — featuring the voice talents of Frances McDormand, Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more
- The Expendables franchise (2010-2014) — starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more
The app is available on more than 25 different types of devices, including Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox and more.
Comments