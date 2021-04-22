Virgin Mobile offering 5GB of bonus data on select plans

If you want a new phone plan, this hot deal from Virgin Mobile can net you a lot of data for a fair price.
That said, the offer isn’t available on Virgin’s website, and you need to follow this link to get access to the deals. Since that’s the case, these offers might not work for people in different provinces outside of Ontario.
When I open the page, I see the following plans:
- 10GB/$50
- 13GB/$55
- 15GB/$60
- 17GB/$70
- 20GB/$80
All the plans also include unlimited texting and Canada-wide minutes.
Source: Virgin Mobile
