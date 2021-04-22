PREVIOUS|
Deals

Virgin Mobile offering 5GB of bonus data on select plans

This offer includes a 10GB/$50 plan and more

Apr 22, 2021

4:48 PM EDT

0 comments

If you want a new phone plan, this hot deal from Virgin Mobile can net you a lot of data for a fair price.

That said, the offer isn’t available on Virgin’s website, and you need to follow this link to get access to the deals. Since that’s the case, these offers might not work for people in different provinces outside of Ontario.

When I open the page, I see the following plans:

  • 10GB/$50
  • 13GB/$55
  • 15GB/$60
  • 17GB/$70
  • 20GB/$80

All the plans also include unlimited texting and Canada-wide minutes.

Source: Virgin Mobile

Related Articles

Deals

Apr 20, 2021

11:59 AM EDT

Koodo offering iPhone 12 for $33 per month, comes with $100 bill credit

Deals

Feb 26, 2021

3:43 PM EST

Virgin Mobile limited-time deals include 13GB for $55 per month

Deals

Feb 26, 2021

4:22 PM EST

Fido discounts data deals, offers $50/10GB and $75/16GB plans

Comments