Freedom Mobile offering $50/15GB bring your own device plan

Freedom Mobile is currently offering a ‘Big Gig Unlimited’ $50/15GB plan if you bring your own device.
Normally priced at $65/month, the plan offers unlimited data with reduced speeds beyond 15GB, along with unlimited domestic calls and global text.
For those looking for something cheaper and fine with not having unlimited data speeds that reduce after a certain allotment, Freedom is also offering $35/3GB, $40/10GB and $45/11GB plans. Once your allotment of data is up, you’ll need to either stop using data or pay for more. These plan deals are only available for a limited time and are only for BYOD customers.
Also, if you activate a postpaid line with Freedom, you get a $120 service credit and a “$10 monthly credit applied to your account for up to 12 months to a maximum of $120,” the deal reads.
It’s important to note that the offer is available online and in-store, though the latter route includes a connection fee of up to $30.
To check out all the ‘bring your own device’ offers from Freedom, click here.
Source: Freedom Mobile
Comments