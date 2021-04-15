Fido offering up to $360 off pre-owned devices for Earth Day

To celebrate Earth Day, Rogersâ€™ flanker-brand Fido has launched an offer where customers can get up to $360 off certified pre-owned devices. The offer runs from April 15th to 27th.
Fido is also doubling device trade-in credits on eligible smartphones through its FidoTRADE program. Launched in 2013, the program has facilitated the recycling of over 100 thousand devices.
Here are a few notable pre-owned phones on sale right now at Fido:
- Samsung Galaxy S10+: Now $18/month, was $52.50/month
- Motorola Edge+: Now $10/month, was $75/month
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: Now $50/month, was $84.38/month
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Now $45/month, was $86.25/month
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Now $34.99/month, was $75/month
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: Now $44.99/month, was $66.59/month
- iPhone 11 Pro: Now $29.99/month, was $53.09/month
- LG Velvet 5G: Now $4.99/month, was $28.13/month
You can find a full list of offers on pre-owned devices here.
Fido says its certified pre-owned devices look as good as new, are fully functional and are thoroughly tested by its qualified technicians. All the devices are available via Fidoâ€™s Payment Program contract, which lasts 24 months.
Image credit: Fido
Source: Fido
