Fido offering up to $360 off pre-owned devices for Earth Day

Fido is also doubling device trade-in credits on eligible smartphones through its FidoTRADE program

Apr 15, 2021

3:03 PM EDT

To celebrate Earth Day, Rogersâ€™ flanker-brand Fido has launched an offer where customers can get up to $360 off certified pre-owned devices. The offer runs from April 15th to 27th.

Fido is also doubling device trade-in credits on eligible smartphones through its FidoTRADE program. Launched in 2013, the program has facilitated the recycling of over 100 thousand devices.

Here are a few notable pre-owned phones on sale right now at Fido:

You can find a full list of offers on pre-owned devices here.

Fido says its certified pre-owned devices look as good as new, are fully functional and are thoroughly tested by its qualified technicians. All the devices are available via Fidoâ€™s Payment Program contract, which lasts 24 months.

Image credit: Fido

Source: Fido

