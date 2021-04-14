TCL unveils 20 Pro 5G alongside 20L and 20L+

At TCL’s 20 series press conference, the company finally unveiled more of its upcoming smartphones, including the 20 Pro 5G, the 20L and the 20L+ it first announced back in January.
The 20 Pro 5G is the best TCL smartphone to date and offers NxtVision 2.0 Intelligent Display technology. The handset features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution with HDR10 support.
The TCL 20 Pro 5G also sports 6GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage and offers a 4,500mAh battery, 15W wireless charging, Android 11, a Snapdragon 750G processor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Alongside the internals, the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel with a macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth shooter as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone is releasing in ‘Marine Blue’ and ‘Moondust Gray.’ TCL has confirmed that the 20 Pro 5G will launch in Canada this summer, but details regarding pricing haven’t been revealed yet.
TCL 20L / TCL 20L+
Alongside the TCL 20 Pro 5G, the company is also unveiling the 20L+ and the 20L. It’s unclear if either of these phones will launch in Canada, however.
The TCL 20L+ sports a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup with an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth camera. There’s also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, from its camera setup, the TCL 20L+ sports a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, with a Snapdragon 662 processor and Android 11.
Last but not least is the 20L, another smartphone with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also features a Snapdragon 662 processor with Android 11 and TCL UI.
TCL also says the 20S will launch in Canada this summer, this handset is very similar and almost identical in design to the 20L+.
