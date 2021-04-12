PREVIOUS|
Clubhouse might finally release on Android in May

The drop-in audio app is finally coming to Android

Apr 12, 2021

5:45 PM EDT

If you’re an Android smartphone user hoping to get access to the iOS-exclusive Clubhouse app, you might not have to wait much longer.

A new tweet from Morgan Evetts, a developer at Clubhouse, says that the app’s Android version will release in May.

Clubhouse is a drop-in audio chat app that allows people to host rooms and engage their audiences in a much more conversational way compared to Twitter and Facebook. The app launched in April of 2020 and was initially invite-only on iOS.

That said, the traditional social networks and apps like Spotify are all trying to get in on the drop-in audio game.

If you haven’t used Clubhouses or Twitter Spaces yet, you’ll likely find it cool the first time you use it. The concept is pretty neat, but it will be interesting to see if a niche app like Clubhouse can remain relevant as more popular platforms like Twitter clone its functionality.

Source: Morgan Evetts (@morqon) Via: 9to5GoogleÂ 

