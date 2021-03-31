Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in April

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in April 2021.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender andÂ Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls, have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in April:
Amazon Prime Video
- Goon (April 1st)
- Cold Pursuit (April 1st)
- Law & Order (April 1st)
- LEGO DC Super Heroes: Batman Beleaguered (April 1st)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians Of The Galaxy (April 1st)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassemble (April 1st)
- Amazing Grace (April 2nd)
- High Life (April 3rd)
- Weeds (April 8th)
- Castle (April 21st)
- Desperate Housewives (April 21st)
- Happy Endings (April 21st)
- Lost (April 21st)
- Nashville (April 27th)
Netflix
- Happy Gilmore (April 6th)
- Shrek Forever After (April 11th)
- Shrek the Third (April 11th)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (April 12th)
- Just Friends (April 18th)
Kingdom: seasons 1-3 (April 30th)
Crave
- The Detour: seasons 1-4 (April 9th)
- Firecrackers (April 9th)
- Ex on the Beach: season 1 (April 11th)
- Unbanned: The Legend of Aj1 (April 11th)
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters (April 12th)
- Gun Fight (April 12th)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (April 13th)
- The Intruder (April 13th)
- Family (April 20th)
- The Grizzlies (April 21st)
- The Prodigy (April 22nd)
- Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble (April 25th)
- Fighting With My Family (April 29th)
- About Last Night (April 30th)
- About Time (April 30th)
- The Abyss (April 30th)
- All I Wish (April 30th)
- American Gangster (April 30th)
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (April 30th)
- Belle (April 30th)
- Big Miracle (April 30th)
- Bolden (April 30th)
- Burlesque (April 30th)
- Captive State (April 30th)
- Celeste and Jesse Forever (April 30th)
- The Clovehitch Killer (April 30th)
- The Damned United (April 30th)
- Dark Shadows (April 30th)
- Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (April 30th)
- Fast Color (April 30th)
- The Fault In Our Stars (April 30th)
- Fauve (April 30th)
- Glory (April 30th)
- Good Girls Get High (April 30th)
- Heaven is For Real (April 30th)
- Homekilling Queen (April 30th)
- Howdytoons: Dinosaur Songs (April 30th)
- Howdytoons: Dinostory (April 30th)
- Howdytoons: Nursery Rhymes (April 30th)
- The Infiltrator (April 30th)
- La Bamba (April 30th)
- Little Women (1994) (April 30th)
- The Losers (April 30th)
- Ma (April 30th)
- Mom’s Night Out (April 30th)
- Nanny McPhee Returns (April 30th)
- Niagara Motel (April 30th)
- Oliver Sherman (April 30th)
- Om Nom Stories (April 30th)
- One Week (April 30th)
- The Lieutenant Ottoman (April 30th)
- Please Speak Continuously to Describer Your Experience v
- Sensitive Skin: season 2 (April 30th)
- A Walk in the Woods (April 30th)
- The White Crow (April 30th)
- White Oleander (April 30th)
- Wild Nights With Emily (April 30th)
