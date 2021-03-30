Netflix targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2022

Netflix has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022.
This means the company aims to either emit no greenhouse gas emissions or offset its emissions by various means.
Further, Netflix says it plans to cut emissions from its operations and electricity use by 45 percent by 2030.
To help with all of that that, Netflix says it’s joined a research effort called ‘DIMPACT,’ which aims to establish a consensus on how to measure the footprint of streaming and other internet uses.
According to Emma Stewart, Netflix’s first sustainability officer, the company estimates that “one hour of streaming on Netflix in 2020 to be well under 100gCO2e, equivalent to driving a gas-powered passenger vehicle a quarter mile (or 400 metres).” Stewart added that these results are consistent with those from its peers.
The streamer also noted that while it saw a 14 percent drop in emissions last year, this was because production on much of its content was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going forward, Netflix says it will invest in programs that are dedicated to preserving and restoring ecosystems that naturally store planet-heating carbon dioxide. The company is specifically aiming to vet these programs either in person or via satellite to ensure that they’re efficient.
Meanwhile, Netflix says it will replace fossil fuels with renewable energy as much as possible and hire more local production talent to reduce travel-related pollution.
Via: The Verge
