Fortnite is headed in the ‘primal’ route with latest update

The latest Fortnite update has brought a lot of changes to the 100-player island. From the addition of raptors to quality of life changes such as nerfing overpowered weapons, Epic is on the right track to make this its best season yet.
Fortnite’s version ‘16.10 update’ dropped at 4am ET Tuesday.
Thereâ€™s something else hatching on the Islandâ€¦
Raptors are ready to challenge your spot as the Apex Predator. Take them on or tame them to help in your hunt.
More info: https://t.co/gBCNCyzn2P pic.twitter.com/iz1Mz3NMaV
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2021
Addition of Raptors
Over the past few weeks, you may have noticed dinosaur eggs scattered all over the Fortnite Battle Royale island.
These eggs finally hatched and now along with wolves, boars, chickens and sharks, raptors will also roam around the island, third-partying fights (attacking two teams in combat after they’ve weakened each other) and causing havoc with their mighty roars.
Is there a workaround? Yes. These raptors can be tamed, just like wolves and boars, and used as allies. All youâ€™ll need is some meat and bones (can be found by killing other animals or farming skulls and skeletons scattered around the map,) which can then be crafted into a hunterâ€™s cloak.
That said, raptors donâ€™t let you tame them if theyâ€™re targeting non-playable characters (NPC) or other players.
While you can’t ride the two-legged dinos, Epic Games may add that option in the future, considering ways of traversing the map this season are scarce.
Makeshift Shotgun buff
The Makeshift Shotgun was one of the most frustrating weapons for early-game engagements this season. It felt extremely clunky, especially because of the slow pull-out time and that it had only two bullets in the chamber.
Well, Epic Games listened to the community feedback and made some changes. The shotgunâ€™s pull-out time has been decreased and the clip size has been increased to three from two.
Primal Shotgun nerf
The Primal Shotgun it the opposite of the Makeshift Shotgun. Epic designed it to narrow the skill gap and to help new players secure some ‘Victory Royales.’
While it can be a great weapon when it’s in your hands, it’s a pain when it’s in someone else’s. The patch did work on nerfing the overpowered weaponâ€™s fire rate, but upon playing the game, the nerf seems minimal and the weapon can still take you from 200 to 0 health points (HP) in a split second.
Crafting
With the latest update, crafting materials like bones and mechanical parts will also spawn as floor loot, which ties to the other crafting change — costs to craft now scale with makeshift rarity.
- Common weapon to uncommon weapon — Now two bones or mechanical parts, versus four bones or mechanical parts
- Uncommon to rare — Four bones or mechanical parts.
- Rare to epic — Now six bones or mechanical parts, versus four bones or mechanical parts
Epic Games did warn in a tweet that the update will be larger than usual for PC players, and it was right. Version 16.10 is 10.2GB in size, which is a huge update considering itâ€™s the seasonâ€™s first.
Nintendo Switch update
Fortnite ‘Version 16.10’ has also been a welcome update for Nintendo Switch players. The update brings increased GPU performance and a resolution boost, whether playing in docked or handheld mode. Switch players will now be able to run the game at higher graphics without a loss of performance.
For all of our Nintendo Switch players, we'll be releasing an update that will enhance your experience on the platform.
Improved resolution âœ…
Consistent framerate âœ…
Smaller game size âœ…
Read more here: https://t.co/acg2WKcUPQ
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2021
Epic Games is currently working to fix bugs that sneaked into the update, including stability and voice chat issues.
We're aware of a stability issue on PC causing a crash before players can get in the game. We're working on a maintenance patch to address this, but in the meantime, players are able to resolve the issue themselves by reinstalling. pic.twitter.com/T1U9AMipCb
— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 30, 2021
