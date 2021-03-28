What did you think of Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Last week, Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit Bell’s Crave streaming service in Canada.
The ‘Snyder Cut’ is considered by many to be the true version of DC’s 2017 Justice League film. Snyder stepped down during post-production of the original Justice League following his daughter’s death, and that’s whenÂ Avengers director Joss Whedon took over to significantly rewrite and reshoot the movie.
Snyder’s cut of the film offers two more hours of content than the original release and features a more in-depth look at some characters, including Cyborg and The Flash. Additionally, this version of the movie features an additional Knightmare scene and a follow-up to parts of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.Â
I found the movie far too long, but I enjoyed it more than the original version. Snyder planned for two more films following this one but says it’s likely these will never see the light of day.
Did you watch Zack Snyder's Justice League cut? What did you think of the movie?
Image credit: Warner Media
