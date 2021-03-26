PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada just launched sale on smart-home tech

Mar 26, 2021

11:44 AM EDT

Nanoleaf Unified Light Panels

Weâ€™re all stuck at home right now, so we might as well be smart about it. And thereâ€™s no better way to smarten up your home than with discounts on smart-home gear.

Check out the entire Smart Home Event on the Best Buy site, or peruse some of the best deals below:

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $669.99 (save $300)

Swann Wired 8-CH 1TB DVR Security System with 8 Bullet 1080p Cameras for $349.99 (save $150)

Swann Wired 8-CH 2TB DVR Security System with 4 Bullet 4K Ultra HD Cameras for $379.99 (save $120)

Belkin SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker with Google Assistant & Wireless Charging for $199.99 (save $200)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switch for $59.99 (save $10)

VOCOlinc PureFlow Smart Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $299.99 (save $100)

Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden for $99.99 (save $30)

