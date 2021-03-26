PREVIOUS|
News

Fizz Mobile now supports Google RCS Chat features

Group chats on Fizz just got better

Mar 26, 2021

11:05 AM EDT

0 comments

Over the past few weeks, Fizz Mobile, VidÃ©otron’s flanker brand, has enabled support for Google’s RCS Chat features on Android phones.

On March 22nd, Fizz announced that its network now supports RCS Chat. If you use the default Google Messages app on your Android phone, you can enable this feature in the app’s ‘Settings.’ You’ll see it at the top of the screen under the ‘Chat’ heading.

Once you have it enabled, you’ll see typing notifiers, read receipts, and will have an overall more seamless group chat experience. You can also send pictures and videos over data with RCS so they’ll get delivered in a higher quality than just sending them via text.

That said, Most of these improvements only happen when you’re texting other users with RCS Chat-enabled phones. Though increasing numbers of devices and carriers support the function, it’s still not ubiquitous across Canada. That said, you can still group chat across iPhone and Android devices using MMS.

You can learn more about Fizz’s rollout in the company forum post.

Source: Fizz

Related Articles

News

Sep 11, 2020

4:11 PM EDT

Fizz Mobile launching online-only phone store

News

Oct 2, 2019

9:01 AM EDT

Fizz Mobile says its ‘stabilization period’ has ended

News

Dec 12, 2019

1:22 PM EST

Fizz giving customers 1GB of bonus mobile data for free

News

Jun 17, 2019

8:16 PM EDT

Google is taking over RCS, rolling out feature in U.K. and France

Comments