Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. could sell for $310,000 USD

Retro video games are often worth quite a bit of money, but one particular iconic game could set a new record.
Last year, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sold for a shocking $114,000 USD (roughly $143,767 CAD), but now, another auction for a different copy of the game currently sits at $310,000 USD (about $390,945 CAD) with seven days left until it ends.
If the sale goes through, this would make it the most expensive video game collectable of all time, surpassing even the mythical Nintendo PlayStation in terms of value. The game is listed as “Wata 9.6 A+ sealed,” indicating that it’s in near perfect condition.
Since its release back in 1985, Super Mario Bros. has sold 48.24 million copies, making it the highest-selling Mario title ever released, with Mario Kart for the Wii coming in at 37.38 million and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch at 33.41.
You can check out the auction at this link.
Source: Heritage Auctions Via: @kobunheat, Nintendolife
