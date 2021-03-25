PREVIOUS|
Deals

Koodo offering 3GB add-on for free to select customers

It seems that the add-on is a loyalty bonus being sent to select customers

Mar 25, 2021

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Telusâ€™ flanker brand Koodo is giving select customers a free 3GB add-on, according to reports on RedFlagDeals.

One user reports that they are on a $35/1GB plan with a $0 5GB add-on and has now received the additional 3GB add-on. The user notes that they received a text about the 3GB add-on and is now on a $35/9GB plan.

Several other users on RedFlagDeal say theyâ€™ve received the 3GB add-on as well. It seems that the add-on is a loyalty bonus being sent to select customers. Some people with two identical lines are reporting that only one line has been given the 3GB add-on.

If youâ€™re interested, you might be able to get something by giving Koodo a call. Ultimately, as with any other offer like this, your mileage may vary.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

Deals

Mar 22, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

Koodo reportedly offering $55/20GB win-back deal to some former customers

Deals

Mar 24, 2021

3:53 PM EDT

Rogers ‘Days to Save’ sale discounts phones, plans and accessories

News

Mar 23, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Save up to 80 percent on Capcom games on the Microsoft Store

Deals

Mar 10, 2021

11:13 AM EST

Koodo’s Spring Sale offers gift cards, more data and up to $100 in bill credits

Comments