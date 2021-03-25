Koodo offering 3GB add-on for free to select customers

Telusâ€™ flanker brand Koodo is giving select customers a free 3GB add-on, according to reports on RedFlagDeals.
One user reports that they are on a $35/1GB plan with a $0 5GB add-on and has now received the additional 3GB add-on. The user notes that they received a text about the 3GB add-on and is now on a $35/9GB plan.
Several other users on RedFlagDeal say theyâ€™ve received the 3GB add-on as well. It seems that the add-on is a loyalty bonus being sent to select customers. Some people with two identical lines are reporting that only one line has been given the 3GB add-on.
If youâ€™re interested, you might be able to get something by giving Koodo a call. Ultimately, as with any other offer like this, your mileage may vary.
Source: RedFlagDeals
