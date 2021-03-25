Final Fantasy VIII Remastered now available on Android and iOS

Square Enix has unexpectedly launched Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredÂ on Android and iOS.
The turn-based RPG follows a group of mercenary students, led by the stoic Squall, as they fight against an evil sorceress bent on compressing time.
In addition to enhanced visuals, Remastered features three boosters that players can enable at any time — ‘Assist’ (max out HP/ATB/Limit Breaks), ‘No Encounters’ (turn off random enemy encounters) and ‘3x speed’ (play the entire game, barring certain cutscenes, at triple the speed).
The originalÂ Final Fantasy VIIIÂ launched on the PlayStation in North America in September 1999, while the RemasteredÂ version released worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in September 2019.
Notably, withÂ VIII RemasteredÂ available on Android and iOS, this means the first nine numberedÂ Final FantasyÂ games are all now playable on mobile.
RemasteredÂ costs $23.99 CAD on both Android and iOS. While the app stores’ descriptions note that there’s a special launch discount on the U.S. price, that doesn’t apply to Canada.
Comments