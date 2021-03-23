Save up to 80 percent on Capcom games on the Microsoft Store

Japanese gaming giant Capcom is offering up to 80 percent off many of its Xbox games on the Microsoft Store.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 — $27.99 CAD (regularly $34.99)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection — $25.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Okami HD — $13.49 (regularly $26.99)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations — $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X — $3.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Resident Evil — $6.49 (regularly $25.99)
- Resident Evil 2 — $21.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Resident Evil 3 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 4 — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The Capcom sale ends on March 29th.
It’s worth noting thatÂ Resident EvilÂ is celebrating its 25th anniversary; you can read more on Capcom’s plans for the occasion here.
Image credit: Capcom
