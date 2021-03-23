PREVIOUS|
Save up to 80 percent on Capcom games on the Microsoft Store

A big Resident Evil franchise sale, right on time for the anniversary

Mar 23, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Resident Evil 4

Japanese gaming giant Capcom is offering up to 80 percent off many of its Xbox games on the Microsoft Store.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The Capcom sale ends on March 29th.

It’s worth noting thatÂ Resident EvilÂ is celebrating its 25th anniversary; you can read more on Capcom’s plans for the occasion here.

Image credit: Capcom

