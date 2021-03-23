Jack Dorsey sells first tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet has been sold as an NFT for $2.9 million USD (about $3.6 million CAD).
The winning bid was placed by Malaysia-based Sina Estavi, who is the CEO of a blockchain company called Bridge Oracle.
The tweet was published on March 21, 2006, and read: “just setting up my twttr.” Dorsey put it up for digital action as an NFT, a non-fungible token, on March 5th. An NFT is essentially a digital certificate that states who owns a form of online media.
just setting up my twttr
— jack (@jack) March 21, 2006
NFTs allow users to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items. They’re becoming increasingly popular this year and several forms of digital artwork are being sold in this manner.
The bids for the tweet were placed on a platform called Valuables by Cent, which allows people to bid on tweets that are autographed by their original creators. Auction winners are given a digital certificate of the tweet.
Dorsey previously stated that the winning bid would be converted into bitcoin and would be donated to GiveDirectly for its Africa Response. Dorsey tweeted the receipt for the donation on March 22nd.
Interestingly, several high-profile memes like the Nyan Cat and the “deal with it” sunglasses have also been put up for auction. It seems that NFTs will continue to make headlines as they gain popularity.
Via: The Verge
