The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

Roku Streambar
Roku’s underrated soundbar is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Streambar is a powerful tool that can streamline your home theatre setup on a budget.
In his review, Mobilesyrup’s Brad Bennet said “Roku has built the perfect budget streaming device with the Streambar. While it might not be the best soundbar on the market, its value as a TV sound upgrade is second to none.” With 4K streaming, surprisingly good sound, and a clean design, the Streambar is a great buy for $30 off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $158.98
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch)
Monolith Soft’s beloved JRPG is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remaster of the original Nintendo Wii game with a new story expansion.
In his review, Daniel Bloodworth from Easy Allies said “Xenoblade Chronicles is a landmark title, and at the very least, this Definitive Edition only adds credence to that claim.” Nintendo rarely puts their first party games on sale, so if you’re interested in playing one of the best games on the Switch, this is the best time to buy it.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $65.20
Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Adapter
The top-rated bluetooth adapter for Nintendo Switch is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The HomeSpot adapter allows you to use bluetooth headphones with your Switch via the charging port, and through the dock when playing on your TV.
The adapter supports bluetooth 5.0, internal microphones, and is small enough to toss in a pocket when not in use. It’s currently on sale for 40 perecent off.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $26.99
JBL Waterproof Speaker
JBL’s popular clip-on speaker is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. With its IPX7 waterproof rating, and ten hours of playtime, it’s a great choice for a shower speaker, or for while you’re enjoying your pool this summer.
For its size, the JBL can reach much higher volumes without compromising on sound quality than many other speakers in its price range. You can pick up one of the best portable bluetooth speakers for $30 off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $59.97
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Keyboard
Razer’s high-end gaming keyboard is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The BlackWidow Elite is Razer’s flagship mechanical keyboard, and this model features their proprietary silent-yellow linear switches for the fastest response times.
With dedicated media keys, a magnetic wrist rest, and their signature RGB lighting, this is Razer at their best. The style won’t be for everyone, but for those looking for a dedicated gaming keyboard, this is a deep discount on a trusted set of keys.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $180.51
