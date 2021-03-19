What I always say is, “never buy PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now at full price, because they always go on sale,” and like clockwork, subscriptions to Sony’s services are discounted once again.
Twelve months of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are 25 percent off for a limited time.
This means you can grab 12 months of PlayStation Plus for $52.59 instead of $69.99. Additionally, PlayStation Now is now $59.99 for 12 months, instead of $79.99.
PlayStation Plus gives users access to free monthly games like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the AshesÂ and Maquette, and allows subscribers to play games online with their friends. For all of the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in March 2021, follow this link.
PlayStation Now, on the other hand, gives players access to hundreds of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games on demand. You can stream the games to your PS4, PS5 or PC, with downloads for some games supported on PS4 and PS5.
